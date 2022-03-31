AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

