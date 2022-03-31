Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $53.06 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

