Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

