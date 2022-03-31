Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13.

