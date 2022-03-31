Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

