Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after acquiring an additional 493,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ares Management by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 468,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

