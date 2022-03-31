InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

