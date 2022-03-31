Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,868,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,572,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $229.91 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

