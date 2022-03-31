Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.50. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 68,608 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

