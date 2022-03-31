BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 61.1% in March

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:BUI opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
