HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $61.23 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

