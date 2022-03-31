ACT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

