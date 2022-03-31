StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Genesco has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

