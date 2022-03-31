Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $476.96 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

