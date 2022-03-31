StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.
NYSE:FMX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
