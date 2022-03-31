StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

NYSE:FMX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

