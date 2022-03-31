Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

