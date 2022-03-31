Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will announce $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $314.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

