Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to report $197.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $198.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

