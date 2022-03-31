Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $237.91 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

