StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 448.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ventas by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ventas by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

