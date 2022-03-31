StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WESCO International stock opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

