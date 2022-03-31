Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

WHR stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $180.26 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,906,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

