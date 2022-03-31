AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.82

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.