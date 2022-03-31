XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.45. XOS shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,332 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get XOS alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XOS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.