Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.50

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 1621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,525,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

