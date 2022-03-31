Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) rose 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 460,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 639,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XBC shares. Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The stock has a market cap of C$326.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

