Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 81.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 39.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.
TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
