ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,852 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

