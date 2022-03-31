Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

