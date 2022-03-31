Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

