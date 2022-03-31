Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $280,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 81.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

