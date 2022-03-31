CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CCMP opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $55,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

