StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.89 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -216.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

