StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

