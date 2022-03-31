Critical Contrast: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.74 $298.30 million $3.80 11.94 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.00 $5.22 million $1.48 15.49

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.37% 12.15% 1.50% Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

