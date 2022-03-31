Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.25.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.