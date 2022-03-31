BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.