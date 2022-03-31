BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
