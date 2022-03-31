Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce $110.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $470.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

CLAR stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

