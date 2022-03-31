Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

