EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 615.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

