Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

