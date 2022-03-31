StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

