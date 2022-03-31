Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 35,941,625 shares trading hands.

Medican Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDCN)

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.