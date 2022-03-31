Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.45

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.50. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 68,608 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVFY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

