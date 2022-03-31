MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.36

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as high as C$20.71. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$20.17, with a volume of 125,275 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.88. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.20.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

