Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.42. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 18,001 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

