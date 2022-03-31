Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,519,754 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)
