Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,519,754 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

