HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:HDB opened at $61.23 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.