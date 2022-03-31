Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PMGYF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
