Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

NYSE:DRQ opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.